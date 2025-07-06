Tianwen 2 captures Earth and moon from deep space on asteroid mission



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 02, 2025













China’s Tianwen 2 probe has traveled over 12 million kilometers from Earth on its mission to collect asteroid samples, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced Tuesday. Now more than a month into its flight, the spacecraft remains fully operational as it follows a transfer trajectory toward its target, near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3.





The CNSA released two images taken by the spacecraft’s navigation camera, showing Earth and the moon as viewed from 590,000 kilometers away. These are the first photos returned by the Tianwen 2 mission since its launch.





Lifted into space aboard a Long March 3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on May 29, Tianwen 2 marks China’s first attempt to retrieve unaltered material from an asteroid. The probe is scheduled to arrive at 2016 HO3-also known as 469219 Kamo’oalewa-by mid-2026. The asteroid, roughly 40 to 100 meters in diameter, is considered a quasi-satellite due to its consistent solar orbit near Earth.





Once at its destination, Tianwen 2 will examine the asteroid with 11 scientific instruments, including radars, spectrometers, and cameras. It will then deploy specialized tools to extract surface materials and store them in a return capsule.





Following sample retrieval, the spacecraft will return to Earth’s orbit and release the capsule for reentry and recovery. Scientists will analyze the asteroid material to investigate its physical structure, chemical properties, and isotopic makeup, offering insights into the early solar system.





The mission’s second stage will see Tianwen 2 redirected toward 311P, a main-belt comet. There, it will perform a remote-sensing survey and transmit data back to Earth, expanding the mission’s scientific impact.





Experts say the dual-destination mission is expected to produce major discoveries and deepen understanding of small solar system bodies and Earth’s cosmic neighborhood.





