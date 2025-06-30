A Bengaluru resident’s post on Reddit has gone viral after he shared two troubling experiences in a single morning, raising serious concerns about the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

Posting under the username @Competitive-Try-6409, the resident, who has lived in the city for 10 years, said, “This is the worst I’ve seen Bengaluru. Right now, the city is like a ticking time bomb. Small problems everywhere are adding up.”

Two events, one morning



In a post titled “Blr Infra is collapsing”, the user described how it took him almost two hours to travel from Indiranagar to Manyata Tech Park via Outer Ring Road at 3:30 am, a time usually free of traffic.

A few hours later, at 5:40 am, he witnessed a beam collapse near Elements Mall. “There were glass pieces on the road. I think it may have fallen on a car, but I can’t be sure,” he wrote, adding that the entire route was blocked and chaos was likely.

Live Events

Reddit reacts



Many users on Reddit echoed the concerns. One commented, “Bengaluru is slowly becoming unliveable. What will techies do now, maybe protest?” Another wrote, “The infrastructure here is worse than some villages.”

Some users shared different opinions, saying they didn’t face such problems recently. One wrote, “I took the same route to the airport last week and it was fine. They were doing some work there and had diverted traffic.”

A city under pressure



Despite mixed reactions, most agreed that Bengaluru’s infrastructure is under severe pressure. As the city continues to grow, residents are now openly questioning whether enough is being done to handle the strain.

