Trading platform Tickmill recently hired Erhan Beyaz as its new Head of Data and Analytics. Prior to joining, Beyaz made a name for himself as an experienced industry expert who worked at notable industry brands, such as Equiti Group, where he led data management efforts.

He initially joined the company as a Senior BI and Reporting Specialist, only to later become the Head of Data Management. Other than that, his background also includes a time spent at XM where he worked as a Data Analytics Manager and a Financial Analyst at CPM.

Even before that, he was the Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at Levent Group. In other words, he has extensive experience and a deep understanding of data systems and analytics, which makes him an extremely valuable addition to the Tickmill team. This was an important move for the company, as it aims to further refine its data-driven approach.

Hiring Beyaz, as well as making other leadership changes recently, reflect the firm’s commitment to growth and innovation. For example, in 2024, the company appointed Johnny Khalil as an Executive Director for the Tickmill Europe branch located in Cyprus. Right now, the firm’s management is led by Illimar and Ingmar Mattus, its co-founders.

Tickmill’s Performance in 2024 Shows Recovery From 2023 Drops

Tickmill has also seen great progress in terms of earnings. For example, the UK-based Tickmill UK Ltd., another unit of Tickmill Group regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), posted a full-year financial report near the end of 2024.

According to the report, the firm saw £6,641,693 in revenue, highlighting it as a considerable increase from the year before. However, it also saw an increase in its administrative expenses, which jumped 68% compared to the previous year, going up to 9.5 million pounds.

In terms of profits, its pre-tax profit came in at £122,905, while its operating profit ended up being £107,188. However, when it comes to its net profit for 2023, it came in at £77,519, which was a massive decline from £643,284 seen in 2022.

The company said that the decline came due to a significant change in its financial situation, including the growing costs which impacted its profitability.