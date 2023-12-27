Tiffany Haddish has made light of her most recent DUI arrest with a new joke in her comedy set.

The famed comedian made an appearance at The Laugh Factory’s annual Christmas feast on Monday (December 25), which benefits families in need. In a clip captured by TMZ, she joked about the nice conditions in the Beverly Hills jail she was hauled off to.

“I’m sorry but you ain’t live until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, okay?” she began. “It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails – just like the rest of y’all. If you gon’ do something, I say get arrested over there ‘cause that jail is nice! It’s so clean! [But] the food I ain’t eat. I was fasting. I had already ate four times.”

She continued: “I was serving food all day at Thanksgiving so I didn’t have nothing to eat but they did offer me juices and stuff. I was like, ‘Oh, this so nice!’ And then my cycle had started while in there. I’m bleeding in the jail. But they had the best maxi pads. I never seen a pad so big. It went from the top of my belly button to the top of my ass and I was wearing a thong too so it looked like I had a pillow and a rope.

“I said, ‘Let me get one more of those pads. I’ma use it as a pillow!’ It was comfortable. It was nice. They gave me one of those fleece blankets that you get in first grade or something to take a nap on! And I did that. I took a nap. It was beautiful. Mm-hmm! Wonderful experience.”

You can view the clip below.

As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish allegedly fell asleep in the middle of the road while her engine was still running in the early hours of Black Friday.

Later that night, Haddish had an already-scheduled show at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach and the topic came up. When an audience member asked her what happened “last night,” the Girls Trip star didn’t necessarily admit to the DUI, but she did joke that her prayers for a man with a job were answered.

“What happened last night? I don’t know, you tell me,” she replied. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I mean, I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers. God is real.”

She got serious about the situation soon after, however, and told ET that she is seeking help.

“This will never happen again,” she told the outlet. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

Tiffany Haddish was previously arrested for a DUI in January 2022 after she was also found asleep at the wheel.

She later joked about the situation during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, using the same joke she told about the latest arrest.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Tiffany Haddish was officially charged with a DUI on December 13.