Tiger Shroff, who is known for his action-packed roles in films like Baaghi, War and Heropanti, has been confirmed as the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The actor will play a cop in Singham 3, the third installment of the popular franchise starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.

According to a report by Times Now, Tiger Shroff will appear only in the climax of Singham 3, presumably along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who play Sooryavanshi and Simmba respectively in the same universe. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise their roles as husband and wife, while Deepika Padukone will also have an interesting role towards the end of the film. Arjun Kapoor will play the main antagonist in the film.

Tiger Shroff is excited to be a part of the cop universe

A source close to the project told Times Now that Tiger Shroff was the last one to sign on the dotted line for Singham 3. “He’s bursting to go and preparing himself almost day and night for the challenge ahead,” the source said.

Tiger Shroff has been a fan of Rohit Shetty’s films and has expressed his admiration for the director in several interviews. In 2019, he had said that he would love to work with Rohit Shetty someday. “I think he is an amazing director. He has given us such amazing films. I would love to do something with him someday,” he had said.

Singham 3 went on floors on September 17, 2023

Singham 3, which is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez, went on floors on September 17, 2023. The film will be shot in various locations across India and abroad. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film yet, but it is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

Singham 3 is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which started with Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014, Simmba in 2018 and Sooryavanshi in 2022. The films have been commercially successful and have received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria, has several other projects lined up for release. He will be seen in Ganapath, Rambo and Baaghi 4 in the coming years.

Singham Again launched with a Mahurat shot at YRF Studios

The film shoot was commenced yesterday with a Mahurat shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and will have some high-octane action sequences and stunts. The film is slated to release in 2024, but the exact date is yet to be announced. Check out the pics featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty –

