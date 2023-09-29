Ganapath is a long-awaited movie as it is set to mark the reunion of Heropanti duo Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. While the makers of the movie had unveiled the look of the two actors through posters earlier, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the story of the action-packed entertainer. It seems like their wait will finally get a full stop as the makers have now released the teaser of the film Ganapath, giving fans an insight into the story needless to say, just like Heropanti, the on-screen chemistry of Kriti and Tiger seems to be ready to set the big screen on fire once again.

The teaser of Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is out now

The teaser of Ganapath has now been released and it delves into the story of the movie. With some impeccable action sequences, it has sparked a sense of curiosity amongst fans and they seem to be thrilled. While Tiger Shroff appears in a rugged look in the teaser, Kriti Sanon nails the action scenes. Amitabh Bachchan too appears in the teaser in his intriguing character. The teaser ends with Tiger’s dialogue, “Jab apnon par baat aati hai, tab apan ki hatt jaati hai (When it comes to my people, I lose it big time),” making it even more intriguing.

Check out the teaser:

About Ganpath:

Notably, the much-awaited Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff’s movie is a dystopian sports action cinema and has been directed by Vikas Bahl. Scheduled for hitting the big screen on the 20th of October this year, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born will also feature legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and seemingly, while the teaser has received a good response from fans, they look forward to getting further insight into the movie through its trailer.

