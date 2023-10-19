Singham 3 is the third installment of the Singham franchise, which stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, a fearless and honest cop. The film will reportedly feature a star-studded ensemble of Shetty’s cop universe, including Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Deepika Padukone will also play a cop named Shakti Shetty in the film. Arjun Kapoor will play the main antagonist.

It was being reported for a long time, Tiger Shroff will have a cameo appearance in Singham 3 and will join Ajay Devgn and other stars in the climax sequence. He will play a young and dynamic cop who will be mentored by Singham. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller with Shetty’s trademark style.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has finally revealed his first look from the much-awaited film Singham 3, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Tiger Shroff’s First Look From Singham 3

The actor shared three posters of himself in a cop uniform, first one holding a gun and sporting a fierce expression, second one in a shirtless avatar with blasts going off in the background and a third close up with police belt around his neck.

He captioned the post, “ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir 🫡”

Fans go gaga over Tiger Shroff’s look

First Look Out: Deepika Padukone Is ‘Most Brutal, Violent’ Cop In Singham Again

Deepika Padukone is the new Lady Singham in town! The actress had recently revealed her first look as Shakti Shetty, the fierce and fearless cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again. The film is a part of the director’s popular cop universe, which includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

In the posters shared by Deepika on her Instagram account, she can be seen in a khaki uniform, holding a gun and beating up goons. She captioned the post as “Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain”. The director also shared the posters on his social media handles and wrote “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE SHAKTI SHETTY MY LADY SINGHAM DEEPIKA PADUKONE”.

Singham 3 went on floors in September and is slated to release in 2024. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tiger Shroff in a new avatar as a cop and share screen space with Ajay Devgn and other stars.

