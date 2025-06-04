Manchester City have agreed a deal worth €55 million ($62m) with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, a source has told ESPN.

A source told ESPN that the Netherlands international has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Should he sign in time, Reijnders’ first game at City could come at the Club World Cup in the United States.

City’s first game will be against Wydad AC on June 18. However, player registration for the tournament closes on June 10.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said last week that the club intend to be “very swift” with their transfer business this summer and are planning to have a renewed squad for the Club World Cup.

Reijnders scored 10 goals in 37 Serie A appearances this season. He previously played in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle.

He also has 22 international caps, including starring for the Netherlands at last summer’s European Championship.

Manchester City’s Nathan Aké, Reijnders international teammate, admitted he hopes a deal for the “top player” is wrapped up soon.

“I expected this question, I hope he’ll join us,” Ake told ESPN NL. “I don’t know whether it’s a done deal yet. If he joins us it is a big transfer, he is a top player. He is going be very important for our team.”