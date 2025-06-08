Tijjani Reijnders will undergo a medical with Manchester City on Sunday before returning to the Netherlands national team camp later in the day.

Sources told ESPN earlier in the week that City and AC Milan had agreed a deal worth €55 million ($62m) for the midfielder, who is set to sign a five-year contract.

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Finland on Saturday, Reijnders said: “[On Sunday] I’ll fly to Manchester from here and then back to Zeist (Netherlands base camp for the national team) in the evening.

“Everything is set and planned to do it within a day. So I’ll be back [with the national team on Sunday].

Reijnders also confirmed City were in a hurry to complete the deal ahead of the Club World Cup transfer window closing on Tuesday.

“Yes, the registration closes so it had to go as soon as possible,” he said, before expressing his excitement at linking up with City ahead of their trip to the U.S. for the tournament.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“Yes of course, I will get to know the boys better immediately. I know [Netherlands international] Nathan Aké, but I think it’s good for me to participate.”

City’s first game will be against Wydad AC on June 18. However, player registration for the tournament closes on June 10.

Reijnders scored 10 goals in 37 Serie A appearances this season. He previously played in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson was used in this report.