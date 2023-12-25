DRIVERS are warned over viral TikTok car decoration trend that could land them with huge fine or invalidate their insurance.

When getting into the Christmas spirit, decorating is a must, but experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have issued a warning it could lead to some troubles.

2 Christmas decorations on your car could cost you £1,000 in fines Credit: Getty

2 Putting Christmas wreath on a car could invalidate car insurance Credit: Tiktok/@paaaay10

In one viral video, with over 54K views, a girl decorates the spare tyre on the back of her Mercedes G-Wagon as a Christmas wreath by using tinsel and LED lights.

One TikTok user commented on the video “I love love to do this to mine”, whilst another replied “I’m doing this today”.

Keith Hawes, Director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts said: “While it may seem like a minor alteration to your vehicle, decorating your car ahead of Christmas could lead to hefty fines and totally invalidate your insurance!

“Despite not outright being illegal, we recommend lights, reindeer antlers, ribbons and tinsel should all be avoided inside and outside of your vehicle this Christmas.

“According to the highway code, nothing should obstruct your view.

“Meaning decorations shouldn’t be in your way, as it affecting your view out of the windscreen can lead to three points and up to £1,000 in fines.”

Invalid insurance could see people land with fines and their cars repossessed by the police, making it more difficult to get insurance next time around.

If you get into an accident, invalid insurance will make it harder for cars to be repaired.

So it is important to avoid decorating your car this Christmas.