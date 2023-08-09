





There are a number of factors that can determine the popularity of a city or its inherent livability, such as travel data, affordability, quality of life, and so on. However, if you go by the sheer number of related TikTok views, the most popular city in the United States is officially Miami, FL.

This is according to Portland Real Estate, which conducted its research by analyzing popular hashtags using travel-related terms on the platform for each of the most populated U.S. cities. The data that was collected revealed what are allegedly the most popular cities to visit.

Miami was ranked first, with over 52 billion views on TikTok related to the city. And it should come as little surprise since Miami is a very social media friendly city, boasting a dazzling and robust nightlife scene, gorgeous beaches, and stunning architecture that ranges from Art Deco and modern to Mediterranean revival. Miami is also home to the Miami Heat, one of the NBA’s most popular teams,

There’s also Miami’s vibrant arts district, as the city hosts the world-renowned art festival, Art Basel Miami Beach, every year, which draws chic crowds from all over the world.

And best of all, the city also offers nonstop flights from virtually every major U.S. city, which also makes it an accessible travel destination.

Behind Miami, Los Angeles comes in as the second-most-popular U.S. city in the US to visit with 39 billion TikTok views, followed by Chicago, Las Vegas, and Houston, in third, fourth, and fifth place. Interestingly enough, Portland, OR, the city that inspired the research, clocked in all the way down at number 30, with just 2.3 billion views.

See below for the complete top ten list and each city’s corresponding views.