TikTok’s Australian policy director Ella Woods-Joyce said YouTube had been handed a “sweetheart deal” that gave it an unfair advantage.
“Handing one major social media platform a sweetheart deal of this nature – while subjecting every other platform in Australia to stringent compliance obligations – would be illogical, anticompetitive, and shortsighted,” Woods-Joyce said.
“The government’s arguments citing unique educative value do not survive even the most cursory of closer examinations,” she added in a submission to a government agency released on Wednesday.