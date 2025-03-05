Australia ’s plan to exempt YouTube from a world-leading teen social media ban is “illogical” and a “mockery”, rival tech giants Meta and TikTok said on Wednesday.

While popular platforms such as Facebook , TikTok and Instagram face heavy fines for flouting the laws, Australia has proposed an exemption so children can use YouTube for school.

TikTok’s Australian policy director Ella Woods-Joyce said YouTube had been handed a “sweetheart deal” that gave it an unfair advantage.

The logos for social media apps including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram are seen on a smartphone. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS

“Handing one major social media platform a sweetheart deal of this nature – while subjecting every other platform in Australia to stringent compliance obligations – would be illogical, anticompetitive, and shortsighted,” Woods-Joyce said.

“The government’s arguments citing unique educative value do not survive even the most cursory of closer examinations,” she added in a submission to a government agency released on Wednesday.