STAYING warm in the winter has been no sweat for one man who revealed his $30 holy grail.

He said his purchase from TikTok shop will stand up to cold weather and is even customizable.

2 Taylor Winslow is a digital content creator who produces lifestyle-related videos on TikTok Credit: Tiktok/ psych0sis__

Taylor Winslow (@psych0sis__) filmed himself wearing the product in a video on TikTok.

He revealed that he purchased a new and useful product from TikTok shop.

“This is it right here, the heated jacket,” he said, wearing a black winter jacket.

“All you’ve got to do is plug in the power bank to it.

“It’s got three different modes: high, medium, and low.

“Keep your pockets warm, keep your back warm. Just heat it up here. Pretty crazy,” he added.

He revealed a feature on the product, making it a breeze to multitask without being bothered by the elements.

“All you’ve got to do is attach a portable charger to it, like this one here. Boom, Boom. Charge your phone while you stand warm,” he said.

“If you live in a cold place, or know somebody that lives in a cold place, or if somebody that’s just fucking always cold, it’s the perfect gift.

“You can check it out right here, and it’s like 27, 28 bucks. You can’t go wrong,” he added.

The product from TikTok shop is called the Heated Puffer Jacket, on sale for $29.99.

“Can’t lie, this thing is pretty great,” he added.

The video drew in many viewers who shared their thoughts on the jacket in the comment section.

“Oh I need one for Canadian winters,” one wrote.