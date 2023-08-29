Social media star Baby Alien made waves online after a suggestive Fan Van video of him and Ari Alectra went viral.

Social media is currently hooked on the personal life of Baby Alien after the online star admitted he was waiting to lose his virginity. Well, Alien can tick it off his bucket list thanks to The Fan Bus, a platform that connects OnlyFans models with their supporters so they can get physical in the van. After discovering that model Ari Alectra was waiting to do the deed, the self-proclaimed musician and comedian couldn’t contain his excitement.

WATCH: TikToker Baby Alien’s ecstatic reaction to Ari Alectra in Fan Van video

Baby Alien first appeared on Fan Van’s TikTok on August 18, during which he admitted that he had a body count of zero, and therefore was a virgin. Explaining why he’s yet to experience physical intimacy, Alien said that women underestimate him due to his height.

Fans immediately sent messages of support applauding his honesty but were soon begging the Fan Van to help Baby Alien with his first encounter.

By August 26, the platform welcomed Ari Alectra into the van and Alien was over the moon to see the OnlyFans model surprise him on camera.

According to The Fan Van, countless women reached out after hearing Alien’s story, and Alectra clearly left a good impression to become the chosen one.

“I would love to take your virginity,” she said in the clip. Seconds later, Alectra appeared from behind the car seat, sending Baby Alien into a flood of tears before running out of the car in disbelief:

The full video of their intimate session is available on The Fan Van OnlyFans account but according to users, it’ll set you back $60 for the single clip. Subscription to the channel is free.

Social media approves Baby Alien’s dramatic response

With the internet completely engrossed in Baby Alien’s private life, fans are delighted to see him receive some action. Others admitted they would’ve reacted exactly the same if they were in his shoes.

“He cried. I crew too. We both crode,” a user joked.

A supportive second commenter wrote: “Literally yelled YES! I’m fr happy for this dude.”

“Man went through the seven stages of emotions in 15 secs,” a person added.

Ari Alectra is a social media personality and model. She boasts over 38K Instagram followers and is signed to Hussie Models.

Alectra has worked with The Fan Van before; she previously filmed with rapper Lil D.

Outside of her career, Ari is mother to a young son who looks to be about five years old.