Anna Grace Phelan, a young TikTok star who documented her stage 4 brain cancer journey, died Friday, according to a message posted to her TikTok account.

She was 19.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” a statement from her family read.

Phelan, of Jefferson, Georgia, shared updates on her health with more than 100,000 followers, garnering millions of views on her videos.

“So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith,” the post read.

Phelan graduated high school in May 2024, and days before starting her freshman year of college, was diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 malignant brain tumor, a GoFundMe for her states.

She first took to TikTok in August to share a medical update, saying in a video she began having a myriad of symptoms, starting with numbness in the left side of her face and right leg for several weeks. An MRI revealed a lesion on her brain that was biopsied to determine if it was cancerous.

Phelan posted an update video stating that on Sept. 5, she was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain tumor.

“This is definitely the hardest news I’ve ever received by all means,” she said in the video. “This is not easy. I’m just going to trust in the Lord and try to keep pushing forward.”

She continued to post about her medical journey, from her radiation and steroid treatments to physical therapy.

On May 14, in one of her last update videos, Phelan said her health had taken a turn for the worse, and her tumor had grown, making her unable to be operated on.

“It would take a miracle to fix me here on earth, but I’m not giving up yet,” she said.

Phelan was working as a receptionist at Georgia Skin Cancer and Aesthetic Dermatology, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, William “Buddy” and Nadine Phelan, a brother, Harper David Phelan, and other family members. A funeral service will be held Thursday at Galilee Christian Church, of which Anna Phelan was a member.

“Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace,” her family said in a statement.