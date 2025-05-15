Videos of men removing their eyelashes, by trimming or shaving, have been circulating on social media in recent weeks. This trend is based on the idea short eyelashes look more masculine.





Hair can tell us a lot about our social and cultural values. As the Canadian sociologist Anthony Synnott says, it can represent embedded ideas about biological sex, such as “opposite sexes have opposite hair” and “head hair and body hair are opposite”.





But do sex differences have any basis in biology? And what about the health risks of tampering with your lashes?





If the idea of a buzzing razor coming near your eyes makes you nervous, there’s good reason.





Does sex determine eyelash length?

Most warm-blooded animals have eyelashes. Human eyelashes begin to develop in the womb at around seven weeks and by six months they are fully formed.





Typically, we have 100 to 150 lashes on the upper eyelid that grow in two or three rows. There are half as many eyelashes on the lower lid.





Eyelash length is usually around one-third of the eye’s width. Lower lashes are shorter (6–8 millimetres) compared to the upper lashes (8–12mm).





The density, length, thickness and curl of eyelashes are determined by your genetics. But there is no evidence these anatomical differences are linked to sex.





This means the idea men “naturally” have short eyelashes – and women’s are longer, darker and thicker – is based in culture, not biology.





Regardless of your sex or gender, eyelashes serve several important functions.

What are eyelashes for?

Protection





Eyelashes provide a barrier against dust, debris, bugs, bacteria and chemicals (such as hairspray and deodorants), stopping them from entering the eyes.





Tears form a fluid film that covers the eye to keep it lubricated. Eyelashes also prevent air drying out this film.





From an aerodynamic point of view, medium-length lashes (8mm) are ideal for stopping the eye’s surface from drying out. Very short lashes can expose the surface to air, while very long lashes can channel more air flow towards it.





Eyelashes also shield our eyes from glare, reducing how much light enters the eye by up to 24%.





Sensation





Eyelashes are highly sensitive, so touching the eyelashes triggers a blink reflex that makes the eye shut. This protects it from unwanted materials.





Blinking also activates the release of tears and distributes them across the eyes’ surface.





Social interaction





Eyelashes help us communicate. Blinking slowly can signal attentiveness or flirtation – and eyelashes make this more appealing.





Wearing mascara or fake eyelashes emphasises the eyelashes and can make the eyes look larger and more expressive.





So, what if you don’t have eyelashes?

People can lose their eyelashes for various reasons.





For example, chemotherapy for cancer often results in hair loss – including eyelashes – as does alopecia, an autoimmune condition which causes the body to attack its own hair follicles.





Some people also pull out their eyelashes when they are anxious or stressed.





If you can’t stop this behaviour, and your eyelash loss is noticeable and affects day-to-day life, you may have a condition called trichotillomania.





The compulsion to cut or shave hair (rather than pull it out) is known as trichotemnomania.





If you’re worried, you should speak to your doctor to get support.





No matter how hair is lost, without eyelashes you will likely feel greater discomfort. More foreign particles can enter the eye – exposing you to greater risk of infection – and you will blink more to try to wash them away.





More air on the eyes’ surface can also make them feel dry and irritated.





Is removing eyelashes risky?

Putting sharp blades near your eyes means if you are bumped, slip, or even blink, you risk injury to the eyelid or cornea (the clear, dome-shaped covering at the front of your eyeball).





Anything that goes near your eye should be very clean. If blades aren’t sterile, bacteria can lead to blepharitis (eyelid inflammation) or conjunctivitis (“pink eye”).





Will shaved eyelashes grow back?

Yes. If eyelashes are trimmed or shaved, the hair bulb and follicle (the sac surrounding the hair) remains in the skin of the eyelid, allowing the hair to keep growing.





Eyelashes grow at an average rate of 0.12mm per day, or 3.6mm a month. It could take up to three or four months for your eyelashes to grow back to their typical length.





Shaving does not affect the length, thickness and darkness of your regrown eyelashes – these will grow back the same as before (unless there has been irreversible damage to the follicle itself).





Sex, gender, and eyelashes

Perceptions of sex and gender differences in eyelashes persist, thanks in part to social norms and media portrayals.





For example, a 2023 study from the United States surveyed 319 people (142 men and 177 women) of diverse ethnic backgrounds about eyelash length in women. Men and women of all backgrounds said images of female faces with no or short eyelashes were the least attractive, regardless of ethnicity.





Cartoon characters illustrate how deeply ingrained and socially constructed these gender differences are. Compare Minnie Mouse’s long, thick lashes with Mickey Mouse, who has none.

Cartoons often depict women with exaggerated lashes and male characters with none at all. (Loren Javier/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND)

This is not a thing of the past, as the masculine- and feminine-presenting characters of a popular current children’s cartoon Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir still demonstrate.





In reality, all bodies and features, including eyelashes, are naturally diverse.

The top row depicts masculine-presenting characters with no lashes, and the bottom row shows feminine-presenting characters with long and plentiful eyelashes. (Zagtoon Wiki)

Body autonomy means recognising that personal choices about appearance are valid and should be respected without judgement.

But when altering your body, it’s important to also know the health risks.

Amanda Meyer, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology, James Cook University and Monika Zimanyi, Associate Professor in Anatomy, James Cook University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.