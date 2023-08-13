Victoria Paris, 24, has been posting content on TikTok for the past two-and-half years.

She made just over $40,000 from the Creator Fund in 2021, and she’s a part of its new beta program.

Paris is sharing her new monthly income from TikTok’s Creativity Program Beta.

TikToker Victoria Paris is getting candid about her online success in a time when it seems like anyone can find their formula to being a professional influencer.

The 24-year-old amassed an online following when she began posting TikTok videos out of boredom in her New York City apartment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to working full-time as an influencer, Paris worked “a bunch of random jobs” as a personal trainer, a nanny, and at a finance startup. Throughout all of her jobs, she told Insider, pay transparency was important to her “for so many reasons.”

As TikTok rolls out its Creativity Program Beta, or CPB, Paris is sharing her monthly earnings with followers who may be curious about what a creator with nearly 2 million followers on the app earns from her videos.

“Everybody wants you to do a job, but they don’t want to pay you what you’re worth,” Paris said. “That’s what I found time and time again.”

“I’ve learned everything I learned from my peers,” Paris said. “I would not have known anything if I didn’t go to any other influencers and talk to them.”

She added that she feels it’s “really important” to be open and honest as a queer white woman with creator friends who are queer people of color. The influencer said she recognized that, from her perspective, women often aren’t taken seriously in business settings, and acknowledged what she said was her own privilege as a white person when it comes to opportunities.

Paris earned $42,497 from TikTok’s Creator Fund in 2021 as a full-time influencer. At the beginning of her career, the majority of her money was coming from partnerships with brands like Nike and Lancôme, and brand deals still remain her main source of income, according to Paris.

As part of the deals, Paris films content of herself for paid posts to her social media accounts and fulfills the expectations outlined in an agreement. For instance, a Nike ad posted to both Paris’ Instagram and an official account for the brand encouraged users to “tap to shop my head-to-toe Nike Running gear.”

Still, she acknowledges that sharing her earnings, which can be over $10,000 a month from TikTok alone, could hurt the brand she’s built as a relatable influencer.

“It’s extremely unrelatable to be making an obscene amount of money,” Paris said. “There’s a fine line of being transparent and seeming unrelatable.”

Here are her earnings on five videos posted in a 30-day period

$982.88 (July 11)

$548.94 (July 24)

$569.73 (July 26)

$686.99 (July 31)

$934.05 (August 2)

Paris shared screenshots of her 30-day earnings from TikTok as part of its new program that incentivizes videos over 60 seconds long. For the month leading up to August 5, her videos earned her $13,105.91, according to monthly TikTok statements. Insider verified screenshots of these statements.

She predicts that TikTok’s CPB will earn her an extra $100,000 for the year — on top of her monthly earnings from brand deals. As a result, Paris has shifted her content to videos lasting around three minutes instead of the short videos she became known for.

Although she’s earning more, she said she still receives praise from followers about her relatability. Paris maintains that being herself has worked out so far.

“It’ll always strike a chord with people because authenticity resonates with everybody,” Paris said. “I’ve tried to sit down and perform, and those videos don’t do well.”