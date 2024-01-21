





A culinary expert has gone viral for his “6–1” grocery shopping method, which he says makes the experience both quicker and cheaper.

Will Coleman, who goes by @chefwillcoleman Instagram and @chefwillco on TikTok, posted the hack on January 2. In the video, he advises grocery shoppers to limit themselves to a strict diet while cruising the aisles. “You grab six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun thing for yourself,” he advised. “This makes grocery shopping way easier, way cheaper, and you get in and out, so you’re not there all day long.”

The New York-based influencer believes that the 6–1 method, sometimes known as the 5–4–3–2–1 method, is a surefire way for families to save big at their local grocery store.

“It’s designed in a way to cut costs because when you’re shopping in the store, some of the higher ticket items are prepackaged or processed items,” Coleman told People. “Fruits and vegetables are usually on the lower end of things and they can stretch beyond one meal. You can be way more creative about what you’re putting out in the kitchen, and of course, it’s healthier as well.”

A week later, Coleman posted a follow-up video in which he showed off just how effective his 6–1 method could be, stopping by a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles’ tony Santa Monica enclave. A week’s worth of food for Coleman and his boyfriend cost just $80.

Another video, posted last Wednesday, once again showcases Coleman employing his tactic at Brooklyn supermarket Aldi. He was able to leave with a week’s worth of groceries for a family of four for just under $130, including a “fun” item for each family member and an additional box of pancake mix, just for fun.

Comments praising the innovative hack poured in, with many lauding Coleman for easing the stress on their pocketbooks. “I did this last week,” wrote TikTok user Lupe. “I shopped last Friday, it’s about to be Friday again and we have food for about three-to-four days for two of us! We [spent] $95!! This actually works!”

“I did the 6–1 method on Sunday at Trader Joe’s,” wrote Gabriella. “It was a success, thank you for sharing.”

“I’ve been using this method for two weeks now and it’s really helped me cut down grocery costs,” marveled Kat.

“I love it so much because it’s so flexible,” Coleman told People of his 6–1 hack. “You can do this for a household of two or four or six or eight. You can make it work for yourself and the way to go about that is to just grab a few more of the single items you choose in each category for your family.”





