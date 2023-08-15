A new filter called Canthal Tilt has taken over TikTok this month as people have realised it helps you get the perfect eyeliner flick.

Drawing the wing on your eyeliner is really hard and takes years of practice – but the viral filter supposedly makes it a whole lot easier.

Getty

TikTok’s Canthal Tilt Filter

The Canthal Tilt Filter is an effect that places a bright red line across the whole width of your face, directly over your eyes.

It’s designed to show your canthal tilt, which is the angle between the inner and outer corners of your eyes, which is important in aesthetics.

According to people on TikTok, these angles determine how attractive you are, igniting a new beauty standard in 2023.

The filter began being used to determine whether you have a positive, neutral or negative canthal tilt, which all mean different things.

People say that a positive tilt is the most attractive, known as ‘hunter eyes’, while negative ‘prey eyes’ are supposedly less pretty.

It will perfect your eyeliner

However, TikTok users have now ditched the nasty beauty standards and come up with a new use for the effect – to help get that perfect eyeliner wing when doing your makeup!

People have realised that if you draw your eyeliner where the red line is, the flick will be at the perfect angle to suit your eye shape and elongate them.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I love how all the fun girls made the Canthal Tilt Filter into a perfect eyeliner method.”

“The Canthal Tilt Filter going from an incel talking point to a guide for evenly applying eyeliner is such a glow-up,” said another.

A third person added: “I love the Canthal Tilt TikTok Filter because it was all originally men talking about looksmaxxing and the girlies repurposed the filter to find their correct eyeliner wing.”

How to use the filter

If you want to give the filter a try, here’s what to do: