The “For You” page is now for a fee.

TikTok is shifting away from sending traffic to US merchants for free. Instead, businesses will need to pay for TikTok ads to get the type of views they might have previously enjoyed, insiders tell BI’s Dan Whateley.

It’s been a particularly difficult transition for small businesses, which viewed TikTok as a cheat code for getting their products in front of a massive audience without breaking the bank.

Initially, TikTok was happy to play ball as it established its e-commerce business, TikTok Shop. Those freebies weren’t going to last forever, though. While TikTok makes a commission from products sold on its app, the real value comes in getting companies to pay it to promote their stuff.

And after a difficult 2024 and not-so-great start to 2025, TikTok is starting to play hardball.

TikTok’s pay-to-play approach to e-commerce is part of a bigger pivot.

Dan has reported on TikTok following in the efficiency footsteps of its Big Tech peers . TikTok Shop, in particular, has looked to keep costs down, staffers told Dan, including conducting multiple layoffs.

The approach is getting adopted outside the tech world, as retailers like Walmart look to flatten and simplify their orgs .

TikTok’s growing pains are also reminiscent of the changes many popular apps have undergone. The “ millennial lifestyle subsidy ” was the idea that startups could offer below-market prices, thanks to plenty of VC cash , hoping they’d attract a big enough user base to eventually be profitable.

As time went on, and investors started asking questions, up-and-coming apps like Uber, Airbnb, and Instacart increased prices. For some, the bet has paid off, and the customers remained. Others … not so much.

TikTok’s clampdown on freebies is unique, though. It’s trying to get companies to shell out cash for ads while its future in the US is unclear.

If companies were hesitant to spend already, the threat of the TikTok ban certainly isn’t helping things.

