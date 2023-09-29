A new trend called the Marshmallow Game is taking over TikTok, but what are the rules? Read on to find out.

The hilarious challenge is something to try with a group of friends or family and is bound to leave you all in stitches.

TikTok’s Marshmallow Game

The Marshmallow Game trend was popularised by a TikTok user in New Zealand called Marianne Infant in mid-September.

She didn’t actually make up the game but shared a video of herself playing it with a friend which went viral and sparked the challenge.

It has to be played with two or more people who must attempt to repeat the phrases ‘marshmallow’, ‘check it out’ and ‘woo’.

Your aim is to count as high as you can, taking turns in the group to repeat the words over and over again.

@marianne_infante Probably the longest reel I’ve ever made. What Tatum and I get up to in our dressing room between takes 😂 How long does it take to get to “5 Marshmallow”! Edit: We didn’t realise we would start a trend by playing fun drama games 😂 ♬ original sound – Marianne Infante View TikTok

Here are the rules

To play the sequence game, one person bangs on a surface to create a beat that you must all keep in time with.

One person starts by saying the phrase ‘one marshmallow’. Then, the next person says ‘check it out’ and the following person says ‘woo’.

The next person then says ‘two marshmallow’ and all three phrases now have to be repeated two times before moving on.

So, the next person says ‘two marshmallow’ again, the following says ‘check it out’ and the next repeats ‘check it out’.

The next person then says ‘woo’ and the following says ‘woo’ again. After that, you move onto ‘three marshmallow’ and so on.

It all seems confusing at first but once you get the hang of it it’s actually pretty easy. Here’s a video tutorial to make it simpler:

Example with three people

You can play it with as many people as you like, but here’s an example with three:

Person 1 says ‘one marshmallow’ Person 2 says ‘check it out’ Person 3 says ‘woo’ Person 1 says ‘two marshmallow’ Person 2 says ‘two marshmallow’ Person 3 says ‘check it out’ Person 1 says ‘check it out’ Person 2 says ‘woo’ Person 3 says ‘woo’ Person 1 says ‘three marshmallow’

Get it? Now give the game a go and don’t forget to film it and upload the video to TikTok!