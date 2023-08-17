Fans of TikTok star Shamarco are concerned for the social media figure after a Facebook photo went viral, alleging that he is homeless.

Just two days after TikTok creator Shamarco became the subject of fake death rumors, the social media star has now left fans worried after a viral photo allegedly showed him homeless.

Countless fans have bombarded the influencer on TikTok and Facebook with well-wishes in hopes that his living situation will improve.

Shamarco sparks homeless rumors with viral Facebook photo

The photo shows the Atlanta-based star, also known as Shamar Mcco, sitting by a railing wearing a baggy blue T-shirt, shorts, and white trainers, with a pink leopard-print jacket tied around his waist. He also sported a small backpack while clutching his phone and a filled white plastic bag.

“It truly saddens me to witness Shamarco in such a difficult situation,” a user captioned the image. “Being homeless, struggling to maintain basic necessities like showers and meals. Hearing about the incident last week where someone he identifies as his boyfriend cut his face deeply concerning.”

The post continued: “I genuinely believe he has so much potential for success, but it’s crucial that he takes the time to really listen, make wise choices, and surround himself with positive influences. I’ve always held hope for his well-being and prosperity, but I didn’t anticipate this turn of events. It would mean a lot if he could set aside his pride and consider seeking refuge at a shelter. His fans suggested it before, but he’s consistently declined. I just want to see him safe and on a better path.”

A second person similarly added: “Prayers to Shamarco I wish I had the power to help.”

While Shamarco has yet to comment on the image, he uploaded an Instagram post on July 30, telling fans: “God please bless me with a home. I’m really homeless and don’t have nowhere to stay get on my feet fr.”

TikTok star reveals cause of head injury

On August 8, the TiKToker revealed the reason behind his head and face injury that left him with a large cut by his eyebrow. He now has noticeable stitches on his right temple and forehead.

Fans suspected that he was attacked, but Shamarco reassured that it was self-inflicted. “Ain’t nobody been beating on me,” he explained. “What happened was I was sleeping, got up, and that’s when I hit my head on a metal thing, so nobody beat me.”

“I just hit my head on a cement thing, I’m ok. Imma need y’all to calm down,” he continued while showing his bandaged head.