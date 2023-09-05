As we usher in autumn, TikTok users have found an easy way to remember their summer with a checklist that’s going around in 2023.

The summer of 2023 wasn’t as bad as the previous years when the world had come to a halt due to coronavirus. So people naturally had more opportunities to explore in the current year. If you’re curious to see how eventful your summer has been so far, the TikTok checklist is convenient and fun.

Image from Getty

What is the Summer Checklist on TikTok?

The checklist that’s surfaced on TikTok is for you to tick off all the things you indulged in during the summer of 2023.

The viral trend doesn’t necessarily decide how eventful the last couple of months have been for you, but to know you were a part of most of the fun-filled activities is a sweet reminder of the summer that’ll come to an end soon.

The list can be found in any TikTok on Summer Checklist 2023. While most of them are added after having the boxes in them ticked off, you can also find the template to make your own checklist.

It isn’t clear who started the trend but it’s quickly attracted several users’ attention as they show off the highlights of their summer.

All the highlights of 2023

Here’s the complete checklist if you’re looking to participate in the latest TikTok challenge.

Users eager to tick the boxes off

TikTok users are eager to create their own videos with the summer checklist showing all the things they did in the current year.

One user said: “Thank you so much for sharing this. I can’t wait to do it.”

“This is so fun! I wish we could add boxes to check like ‘fighting with your best friend’” wrote another.

A third person said: “Can someone please share a blank checklist? I am waiting to do this.”