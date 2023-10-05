Tinned fish is going viral on TikTok, with videos tagged with #sardines, #tinnedfish, and #tinnedfishtok racking up millions of views.

The TikTok creators behind the trend say its viral appeal isn’t just because of affordability.

With premium cans going up to $50 each, these creators say that tinned fish is being unfairly dismissed.

TikTok has spawned several unusually specific food niches, from flavored water to butter boards. And one such niche — tinned fish — has taken off in a big way.

Canned seafood-related videos are trending on TikTok, with videos tagged with #sardines, #tinnedfish, and #tinnedfishtok amassing 290 million, 94 million, and 41 million views, respectively.

Among those who popularized it was TikToker Ali Hooke, whose video of a tinned fish date night posted in September last year — featuring cockles, tuna belly fillets, mussels, and hake roe — drew over 2.8 million views.

Today, #tinnedfishtok videos feature TikTokers like Mei Liao, whose videos feature her peeling open her tinned fish hauls and reviewing them. Liao’s review of this haul of salmon, sardines, and squid, posted in July, racked up over 1 million views.

@daywithmei Tinned Fish Talk 🎣 Lata July Discovery Box 🐟 Maria Organic Spiced Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Organic Olive Oil 🌶️ Portomuiños Peppers with Sweet Kombu 🐟 José Gourmet Smoked Salmon in EVOO 🦑 Conservas de Cambados Stuffed Squids in Ink Lata’s monthly discovery box is $49.99 for 4-5 curated tins each month. If you’d like to try it, use code JULYMEI for 10% off. I was not paid or sponsored to post this video and all opinions are my own. I reached out to request a discount code and may be eligible for commission if you use it. It doesn’t cost any extra to you (you get a discount!) #tinnedfish #sardines #cannedfish #tinnedfishtok ♬ original sound – Mei｜daywithmei

Creators say TikTok’s canned seafood fascination is rooted in affordability and convenience.

A still from Mei Liao’s #tinnedfishtok videos





Mei Liao









According to the creators behind the trend, TikTok’s canned seafood renaissance is happening because of how easily tinned fish fits in with tightening budgets.

“I believe the current state of the US economy is helping to fuel the popularity of tinned fish too,” said Robert McGinnis, who reviews tinned fish on his TikTok channel.

“While the price of everything continues to rise, it’s become harder to make an affordable, nutritious, and filling meal while staying within budgets,” he told Insider. McGinnis also pointed to tinned fish — which often comes in at under $3 — as a low-cost, shelf stable, and versatile product that can be used as a snack or as an ingredient in a larger meal.

“Frankly it doesn’t get much easier than just peeling open a can,” Mei Liao, a TikTok creator whose educational videos on tinned fish regularly rack up over 100,000 views, told Insider.

“I’m working 40 hours a week and then I’m going to school at the same time,” she added. “So I found it was a great alternative to cooking — and part of it is also the cost and convenience.”

And the fanfare over tinned fish isn’t contained to TikTok.

Adam Bent, the CEO of Vancouver-based seafood cannery Scout, told Insider the company had seen a 144% increase in sales since the viral tinned fish date night video by TikToker Ali Hooke in September last year. Insider could not independently verify the information.

Canned fish has been a staple of some Asian and European cultures.

A collage of tinned fish dishes prepared by Molly Moss





Molly Moss









However, the popularity of tinned fish isn’t just about food on a budget.

“A lot of people think that if you can get a can of sardines for 99 cents, then all tinned fish should be super cheap. But that’s not the case,” said Molly Moss, another TikTok creator. Moss said she got her start on Instagram, gaining 30,000 followers over two months with her videos about tinned fish.

Moss said there were premium and luxury tins that could go up to $50 — but found tins costing around $10 to $15 to be her sweet spot for value and quality.

The TikTok creators who spoke to Insider said while they loved seeing tinned fish’s rise in popularity, they think the people who see it purely as a TikTok trend are being unfairly dismissive of the dish.

For example, though novel to Americans, canned fish has long been a part of Portuguese and Spanish food culture.

As a Chinese American, Liao explained that her upbringing involved plenty of canned foods — like luncheon meat and canned dace with black beans.

Even so, tinned fish can be seen as “something that is cheap, oftentimes perceived as being inferior to fresh food,” Liao added.

And Liao isn’t alone in thinking that canned foods have a bad rep in the US.

“Tinned fish has been under-appreciated in the US market for a long time and all of a sudden people are shining a light on how delicious it can be,” said Moss.

“So while it feels ‘new,’ there is already a huge selection of options readily available from all over the world,” she added.

Still, McGinnis said that he loves how the tinned fish renaissance on TikTok is breaking down our stigma towards certain foods.

“Bringing strong and ‘unusual’ foods to the forefront makes them more accepted,” he said.