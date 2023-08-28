If you haven’t seen Homegoods’ viral pink ghost blanket by now, you may find it hard to find one as resellers are infuriating fans, with their prices, but there are some cute dupes out there too.

The adorable Viral pink ghost blanket has TikTok ‘in a chokehold’, so much so that they’re selling out everywhere, with many users traveling across States to find one. Some who did manage to grab one, have been infuriating fans for reselling at a ‘ridiculous’ price of $100 and upwards. For those, who don’t have the patience of a saint, or the bank balance of a celeb, we’ve found the best dupes to get your Halloween season started.

Viral pink ghost blanket has TikTok ‘obsessed’

Although Summer isn’t over quite yet, over on TikTok it’s been over for a month since HomeGoods’ ghost blanket started going viral.

The throw measures in at an impressive, and practical 50” x 60”, titled “Pink and White ghost blanket.” On one side, the surface of the blanket is white with an array of pink ghosts dotted around, with the other side in reverse.

As well as the cute pink colors, other designs are available, such as a multi-color, which has also gone viral on the social media app.

The store has an array of other adorable decorations, including cushions, pillows, and cuddly toys.

The pink and white ghost blanket hails from the brand Cupcakes and Cashmere and retails for $24.99 in-store, although, those who have found them in-store say they’re being snapped up quickly.

Unfortunately, they aren’t currently available to buy online, so the only bet is to try your luck at your local HomeGoods.

Fans are ‘outraged’ at ‘ridiculous’ resale prices

As we know from the viral vids, the blanket is available to buy exclusively from Homegoods, although demand is high, with customers searching high and low to get their hands on one.

Some customers are also reselling the product, however, unfortunately, it looks like they’ll set you back around $100, making roughly $70 profit which has ‘outraged’ fans searching high and low for the product.

“Literally, people like you are making those who like Halloween upset,” penned one user.

Another wrote: “Thanks, now I’m never going to be able to get them.”

“This is why everyone hates resellers, Get a real job,” wrote another angry fan.

“This is ridiculous,” another commented.

Viral pink ghost blanket – best dupes

For those who haven’t had as much look as the TikTok influencers, no need to worry as we’ve found some of the best dupes to brighten up your bedroom.

TikTok user @hailscross found an almost identical dupe on Amazon, with size options. However, it comes up as $15-$20 pricier. She then, however, found one for $20 just by simply typing “pink ghost blanket” onto the site.

Many Etsy sellers are also selling dupes in the UK and US, which can be found by typing the same thing.