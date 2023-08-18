During his time playing football at the University of Florida from 2006-2009, the devoutly Christian Tim Tebow was open about being a virgin. Now, it’s been revealed that his teammates had a very interesting and arguably disturbing way of testing out his virginity.

Tebow’s Teammates Test His Virginity

In the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Untold: Swamp Kings,” which delves into the 2000s-era Florida Gators and head coach Urban Meyer’s militant-style system, Tebow’s former teammates recalled asking him questions about his sex life after he shocked them by revealing that he was a virgin.

Former Gators linebacker Brandon Spikes, who went on to become a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, recalled wanting to see if Tebow was “serious” about saving himself for marriage.

“I just wanted to see if he was real,” said Spikes, according to The New York Post. “So I would like, you know, maybe have a picture, a nude picture on my phone or something and show it to him just to see how he would react.”

“He was like, ‘Come on man! Like, you really get a man uncomfortable!’” added Spikes, won two national championships with Tebow in the 2006 and 2008 seasons. “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s serious.’”

The most in-depth look at one of college football’s most notorious teams. Untold: Swamp Kings, a 4-part series, premieres August 22 pic.twitter.com/iS39NNhC48 — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2023

Related: Tim Tebow Takes Action To Fight Human Trafficking After Seeing ‘Sound Of Freedom’ – ‘Push Back This Evil’

Tebow ‘Was Captain America’

Spikes went on to say that Tebow was a good role model.

“Tebow was clean cut, no tattoos; America likes that. It’s a feel-good story,” he said. “Here’s this kid that’s a virgin, that’s been doing missionary trips his whole life … doing all the right things. He was Captain America.”

Spikes then said that Tebow was only focused on his faith and his football during his college years.

“He would either have his Bible or his playbook out,” Spikes said. “He wasn’t partying with us … I would throw parties [and he would never come].”

Former Florida linebacker Ryan Stamper remembered having to answer questions about Tebow’s sex life.

“I was answering questions constantly about Tebow: ‘Hey, like Is he really a virgin?’ or ‘Is he really that perfect?’ or ‘Does he really just eat and sleep football?’” Stamper said. “I was like ‘Yeah, that’s who he is.’”

Tebow went public about being a virgin before the start of his senior season in 2009. When asked by a reporter if he was “saving himself for marriage,” Tebow replied with a laugh, saying, “yes, I am.”

In a 2012 interview, Tebow explained, “it’s about finding a girl who likes me for me, and not because of what I do, or who I am, or the name.”

Tebow further opened up about his virginity in 2016.

“I can’t wait, but I think it’s something that I’ll have to trust God for,” he told People Magazine at the time. “He’ll bring someone along at the right time. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want it, though!”

Never forget when Tim Tebow was asked if he was a virgin at the 2009 SEC Media Days. 😭pic.twitter.com/5dIYmMvX39 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) July 18, 2023

Related: Christian Favorite Tim Tebow Joins Bill Barr And Ivanka Trump In Fight Against Human Trafficking

Tebow Finds Love

Tebow, who is now 36, would go on to marry the former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2020.

“Dating Demi was great … Engagement was better. And being married is even better than that,” Tebow told People last year.

“There have been so many opportunities to learn and grow, which has been so cool,” he continued. “There have been so many things we’ve gotten to do together. We’ve gotten to find the things we have in common, but also to find where we’re different. We’ve served together, which is the most fulfilling thing. A lot of that has been through my foundation.”

Yho guys Demi Leigh and Tim Tebow have me in my feels 😢😢😭😍 pic.twitter.com/Ym4o82tyvJ — IG: @cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) January 21, 2020

While we applaud Tebow for having the strength to save himself for marriage, we find it sad that his former teammates felt the need to test his virginity so explicitly. That being said, we can’t help but agree that Tebow is a true role model, and we hope more young people follow him in trying to save themselves for marriage!