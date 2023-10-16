Tim Tszyu is a man who is going places.

The unbeaten WBO world super welterweight champion added a third world-ranked fighter to his list in 2023 by beating Brian Mendoza by unanimous decision on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

But now, almost immediately, attention has turned to what’s next.

“I’ll fight anyone, man,” a barely marked Tszyu told the press after Sunday’s fight.

“Super middle[weight], middle[weight], super welter[weight] …

“I believe I’m not at that 1 per cent level, that 0.1 per cent level. The super fight level.

“That’s where we’re heading.”

So, with Tszyu eyeing up the monster Las Vegas paydays, who are his likely opponents?

Jermell Charlo (unified super welterweight champion)

Jermell Charlo says he is open to a fight with Tim Tszyu.(Getty Images: Sarah Stier)

The former undisputed super welterweight world champion is number one on Tszyu’s hit list.

Charlo (35-2-1), the unified IBF, WBC, WBA and The Ring champion is still the number-one-ranked fighter at super welterweight and is burning up at the fact that Tszyu now has the WBO title.

But Tszyu has been chasing the American for more than a year now and wants to add his name to his list of defeated fighters as soon as possible.

“Charlo. That’s the name I’ve wanted before all of this [year’s fights],” Tszyu said.

Charlo has thus far avoided Tszyu, choosing instead to make a super fight of his own by jumping two weight divisions to take on Saúl Canelo Álvarez last month.

“He was able to manoeuvre his way [out of fighting me], make his little payday [against Canelo],” Tszyu said.

“But if I got him out in January [when the fight had been scheduled before the American broke his hand in training] that payday would never have happened.

“His career would’ve been done.

“So he’s got his one last fight left.”

As for whether Charlo would come back to face Tszyu, he said: “That’s a question for him, not for me. I’m ready.”

Terence Crawford (undisputed welterweight champion)

Terence Crawford is boxing’s “main man” at the moment.(Getty Images: Al Bello)

There are few bigger names in boxing right now than Terence Crawford.

The undisputed welterweight champion has a 40-0 professional record and he solidified himself at the top of The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings with a stunningly one-sided victory over Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford has held the WBO welterweight title since 2019 when he belted Jeff Horn into a ninth-round TKO at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

That fight was his first at welterweight after he moved up from being the first undisputed light welterweight champion since Kostya Tszyu, making him the first male boxer to be undisputed at two weight divisions in the four-belt era.

On a promotional T-shirt handed to Tszyu after Sunday’s fight, Crawford is the second name on the list after Charlo, and that is another fight that Tszyu would welcome, although former welterweight champion Shawn Porter said on Main Event it would be a mistake.

Terence Crawford, pictured belting one of the pound-for-pound leaders Errol Spence Jr into oblivion in their recent match, is a terrifying proposition.(Getty Images: Al Bello)

“That Tim Tszyu does not beat Terence Crawford, he needs more defence,” Porter said on Main Event.

“I think he needs more footwork. Those are attributes you’ve just got to have against Terence Crawford.”

Porter would know. Crawford ended his career with a 10th-round stoppage in their WBO world title match in 2021.

Additionally, Crawford has other irons in the fire.

For one, he is reportedly set for a rematch with Spence first.

There is also the blooming beef between Crawford and Charlo that needs to be addressed, with Charlo keen to make that match, saying he is “waiting” to fight Crawford in “my weight division”.

Crawford though, has gone cold on that, launching a withering attack on the American after Charlo’s meek defeat against Canelo.

“OK y’all I’m over Jermell Charlo. He’s no longer on my hit list,” Crawford said.

“He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.”

Errol Spence Jr (former unified welterweight champion)

Errol Spence Jr was undefeated before he met Terence Crawford in the ring.(Getty Images: Cooper Neill)

Tszyu looked incredibly interested in taking on Spence (28-1) when it was mentioned to him that the former unified welterweight champion was keen to step up to super welterweight.

“Is Spence coming?” he asked manager Glen Jennings, before raising his hand and grinning.

The 33-year-old is definitely an enthralling prospect and has rocketed straight into the number-three ranking with the WBC at super middleweight.

Prior to his utter dismantling at the hands of Crawford, Spence was ranked as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world — The Ring still has him ranked sixth even with that defeat.

However, Spence did trigger the rematch against Crawford, which he hopes will take place at super welterweight in February, a weight that would doubtless suit Spence more given he looked so drained at welterweight.

Crawford seems less open to making that fight at the higher weight, which perhaps suggests there would be less interest in Crawford stepping up to super welterweight in any case.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez (undisputed super middleweight champion)

There is no bigger occasion in boxing than a Saúl Canelo Álvarez fight night.(Getty Images: Sarah Stier)

The lustre might be slightly fading, but there is still no greater star in boxing than Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

The multi-weight world champion simply is boxing. His shows are massive occasions that fill the biggest arenas in the world.

The 64-fight veteran has already been in boxing for what seems like forever, but is not showing any signs of slowing down just yet.

His pro record of 60-2-2 has just two registered defeats, against all-time great Floyd Mayweather a decade ago, and last year against Dmitri Bivol at light heavyweight, which was clearly a case of Canelo biting off more than he could chew.

The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his career and, despite recording wins over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Charlo in the past 13 months, is still sliding towards being less competitive against the new guard coming through.

Nevertheless, he is still a frightening prospect, and Tszyu is still keen.

‘Yeah I’ll fight Canelo,” Tszyu said almost nonchalantly.

Porter, though, said that’s just not going to happen.

“I think Canelo, he’s not on Canelo’s radar, so we don’t really need to talk about that fight but I think at 168 [pounds, super middleweight] they would possibly meet, but at 160 [pounds, middleweight], I doubt it,” Porter said on Main Event.

“If Tim goes up to 168 [pounds] he’s going to lack the power and strength to fend off Canelo for 12 consecutive rounds.”

Who else is out there?

Tszyu seems to have his sights set on Las Vegas. “Vegas, baby,” he said in the ring on the Gold Coast and doubled down on that in the press conference.

And yet, despite suggesting there are “options”, there are not quite as many super fight options as he may believe.

At super welterweight, there are only a handful of undefeated fighters at world level and none of them have the pulling power to fill a T-Mobile-sized arena of 20,000.

In another world, undefeated Russians Magomed Kurbanov (25-0), ranked two in the WBA, or Bakhram Murtazaliev (21-0), ranked one by the IBF and third by the WBO, could be potential opponents given Tszyu’s heritage.

Another son of a boxing champion, Chris Eubank Jr is a big name in Britain.(Getty Images: Matt McNulty)

Up a division at middleweight, fans of boxing nostalgia might want to see the progenies of two great world champions meet, with Chris Eubank Jr (33-3), son of flamboyant British great Chris Eubank Sr — who currently holds the number-one ranking in the WBO and is rated number three with the WBC — a possible box office event, although that would be a fight more sellable in Britain than the United States.

There is another highly ranked fighter at middleweight who would definitely make for a compelling opponent, but you might need to have some personal protection if you want to name the WBA’s number one-ranked Australian Michael Zerafa (31-4) in the presence of the Tszyu camp.

To be honest, even though Tszyu himself said a world title gives “bargaining power”, it would be hard to see Tszyu agreeing to meet Zerafa ever again even if he could one day unseat Erislandy Lara (29-3-3) for the WBA title.

Could the NRL help?

Tim Tszyu is a Rabbitohs fan and would like to be a part of the festivities in Las Vegas.(Getty Images: Mark Kolbe)

However, if Tszyu can find an opponent for March in Las Vegas, he might not need a big name to fill a stadium, given there may be plenty of Australians in the vicinity anyway.

In March, the NRL will host a double header of action involving the Broncos, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs and Roosters as “part of an exciting ‘Australia Week’ in Las Vegas where we will be showcasing rugby league and Australia to the US market”, according to NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

What better way than to cap the weekend off than with a world title fight in Vegas as well?

“Let them [the NRL] get their chequebook out and get it sorted … that would be cool,” Tszyu said.

“To go over there, watch the rugby but to finish up on a boxing fight? That’s a holiday right there for any Aussie sporting fan.”

Tszyu, of course, is not interested in a holiday.

He is chasing the greatness he feels he is on the path towards earning.

And given what we’ve seen so far, you would not bet against him.