





Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dropped jaws on Thursday night with a spectacular individual effort against the Memphis Grizzlies, during which he threw up a self alley-oop and finished it with authority.

Edwards was guarded by Xavier Tillman during the third quarter, and he managed to create some separation with a nasty hesitation move and a quick pump fake. He then proceeded to toss the ball off the backboard to himself and throw down a vicious dunk in between three Grizzlies defenders.

Edwards showed off his full offensive skillset during the highlight-reel play against Memphis, leaving Tillman befuddled as he blew past him for a stunning basket.

It’s worth noting that Edwards was questionable to play on Thursday, on the second leg of a back-to-back, as he was dealing with tendinitis in his knee.

The phenomenal play from the 22-year-old left NBA fans awestruck, as they were mystified by his crafty display.

The Timberwolves went onto beat the Grizzlies 118–103. Edwards scored 28 points in the win.







