Katt Williams dissed Kevin Hart during Shannon Sharpe’s latest podcast episode.

Williams’ comments reignited his feud with Hart, who called Williams’ behavior “sad” on X.

The comedians have exchanged jabs dating back to 2014.

Comedians Katt Williams and Kevin Hart have reignited their lengthy feud after Williams’ controversial appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast.

The ongoing drama between the comedians took a new turn last week when Williams’ interview on “Club Shay Shay” went viral. During the nearly three-hour episode, Williams wasted no time launching shots at many of his peers like Steve Harvey, Michael Blackson, Rickey Smiley, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Williams also aimed at Hart by suggesting he’s an industry plant who made false claims about the beginning of his career.

The pair have traded barbs over the years, squabbling online and in interviews — take a look at their yearslong feud.