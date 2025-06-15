Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), a global leader in ride-hailing and delivery, and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a leading autonomous driving technology firm. Under the agreement, autonomous vehicles will begin pilot operations via the Uber app in Dubai later this year.

The initial phase will feature autonomous vehicles operating with a safety driver onboard to monitor performance and ensure safety. The full commercial rollout of driverless services is scheduled for 2026, a Dubai Media Office report said.

Field preparations for the pilot program are currently underway, led by Uber and WeRide with strategic oversight and support from the RTA.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA; Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber; and Ryan Zhan, Regional General Manager of Middle East and Africa at WeRide. The agreement was signed by senior representatives from all three organizations, including Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency; Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager for MEA at Uber; and Eric Dong, Director of Capital Markets and Corporate Development at WeRide.

Supporting Dubai’s smart mobility vision

Mattar Al Tayer hailed the agreement as a strategic step toward positioning Dubai as a global leader in smart and sustainable transport solutions.

“The introduction of autonomous vehicles in Dubai represents a significant leap toward a smart and sustainable mobility future, aligned with the leadership’s vision to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city,” Al Tayer said. “This initiative supports the Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all journeys in Dubai to autonomous transport by 2030.”

Al Tayer emphasised that this agreement reflects Dubai’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and innovative transport solutions that align with global best practices.

Strengthening global partnerships

In his remarks, Al Tayer highlighted the role of global collaboration in advancing autonomous mobility.

“The RTA is expanding its network of international partners to deploy a diverse range of autonomous mobility solutions, including self-driving taxis, air taxis, and marine transport modes,” he said. “This will enhance road safety, improve quality of life for residents and visitors, and support first and last-mile connectivity across the public transport network.”

He added that the transition to autonomous mobility is no longer a futuristic concept but an emerging reality. “Technology developers and governments worldwide are accelerating efforts to build infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that enable the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles,” Al Tayer noted.

Uber and WeRide align with Dubai’s vision

Frans Hiemstra, Regional General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Uber, underscored the importance of the Dubai launch in Uber’s global strategy.

“At Uber, we are building the future of transportation—autonomous, electric, and shared,” Hiemstra said. “We’re excited to launch in Dubai with WeRide as our first technology partner. This marks a key milestone in making autonomous vehicle services more accessible globally.”

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International at WeRide, echoed the sentiment, calling the MoU a major step forward in the company’s regional expansion.

“The Middle East is a strategic priority for us,” Li said. “Just last month, we expanded our partnership with Uber to deploy robotaxis in 15 additional cities globally. This new agreement with RTA and Uber strengthens our commitment to Dubai’s goal of making 25 per cent of all transportation autonomous by 2030.”

Li added that WeRide’s advanced autonomous driving technology and global deployment experience position it to be a key enabler of this transformation.

Conclusion

The collaboration between RTA, Uber, and WeRide marks a pivotal milestone in Dubai’s efforts to lead the world in autonomous mobility. With pilot testing set to begin by the end of 2025 and a full commercial launch planned for 2026, Dubai is firmly on track to become a global testbed for cutting-edge transportation technologies.