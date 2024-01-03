In 2011, Lady Gaga said her collaboration Beyoncé, “Telephone,” is her worst song.





Lady Gaga said it’s not the song itself, it’s the memories tied to it.



Charles Sykes/Invision/AP





In a 2011 interview with Pop Justice, the singer said she hates “Telephone,” which was a collaboration with Beyoncé.

“I hate ‘Telephone.’ Is that terrible to say? It’s the song I have the most difficult time listening to,” she told the publication.

She went on to say that she feels that way not because the song itself isn’t good, but because she doesn’t have positive memories associated with making it.

“Ultimately the mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me,” Gaga said. “So when I say it’s my worst song it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it.

She’s also been quite critical about the music video for the song, telling Time Out per NME, “I hate [the video] so much. Beyoncé and I are great together. But there are so many fucking ideas in that video … I wish I had edited myself a little bit more.”