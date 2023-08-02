The former GM of Joyce Rey’s team at Coldwell Banker said he is ready to spread his wings and likes what he sees when it comes to Aaron Kirman’s success in growing his team, Di Prizito exclusively told Inman.

The Joyce Rey Team’s former general manager is switching things up by joining Aaron Kirman at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage exclusively told Inman.

Over the course of his nearly 20-year real estate career, Timothy Di Prizito has sold over $450 million in career sales. In 2017 he was named a partner of the Joyce Rey Team at Coldwell Banker, his website states. Now, he and his team the DPG Group which includes five other licensed agents and an executive assistant, are trying something new by joining Christie’s International Real Estate’s Beverly Hills office.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Timothy Di Prizito and his DPG Group to our AKG family,” Aaron Kirman, founder and CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “His broad experience, unparalleled success, and dynamic approach to real estate make him an invaluable addition to our brokerage.”

Di Prizito’s deep knowledge of the L.A., Montecito and San Francisco markets, as well as his extensive network have helped him and his team stay on the pulse of the greater luxury market nationwide, according to a statement from Christie’s International Real Estate.

Some of Di Prizito’s most notable career sales include the Bel Air golf course estate at 531 Barnaby Lane for $28.1 million and Rob Lowe’s former home at 771 Garden Lane, Montecito, for $19.1 million. Di Prizito’s current trophy listings include the former Santa Barbara Mission seminary campus at 2300 Garden St. listed at $50 million and Montecito’s historic Far Afield estate at 670 Hot Springs Road, asking $59.9 million, among others.

Di Prizito’s transition to AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate comes as he and the team work to become a billionaire broker team, a statement reads. The team plans to accomplish this by aggressively expanding agent coaching and growing the team’s services for billionaire real estate portfolio sales and acquisitions globally.

“In my 20 years of experience, it’s been an incredible ride with all kinds of real estate transactions,” Di Prizito told Inman. “And now, reaching the top of my career, representing billionaire portfolios, high-end luxury estates, commercial properties, doing development deals on developing communities and expanding my own practice, I felt like I should take my brand out on its own. I’ve been partners with Joyce Rey over the last seven years, and I didn’t want to be in conflict with her team.”

“We adore one another and she’ll readily admit, I’ve just gotten too big for my britches to be a team member of hers,” Di Prizito added.

After speaking to different firms in order to decide where to go next, Di Prizito said he is impressed and inspired by Kirman’s journey and success in growing his team, which ultimately made Di Prizito choose to move to AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate. He also hopes to significantly grow his team in upcoming years and help new agents succeed.

“I am extremely excited about the limitless opportunities to lead a mega team, while mentoring young agents toward great success,” Di Prizito said in a statement. “Christie’s International Real Estate is an elite brand, and has exactly the international luxury reputation my clientele deserve. Together with AKG’s enthusiastic and resolute endorsement to help DPG become the next billion-dollar team, our plan is simple: To be the new, cutting-edge one-stop force in luxury real estate worldwide.”

A native of New Jersey, Di Prizito has lived in Southern California for the last three decades. Since he began his real estate career, he has been growing his mentorship skills as a trainer and coach for new real estate agents looking for guidance.

Di Prizito has been named one of Beverly Hills’ Top 10 Real Estate Brokers by The Beverly Hills Courier and one of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Top 1 Percent Agents. His industry expertise has also led him to appearances on EXTRA’s Mansions and Millionaires and Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Di Prizito added that he and Kirman are aligned when it comes to using the latest technologies in order to help build a more global luxury real estate business.

“We’re looking at the way social media and AI reshaped the business, and we’re taking advantage of that and spreading our wings, looking at real estate from a global perspective,” he said

Di Prizito’s move marks the third such high-profile move to AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate in recent months. At the end of June, long-time Berkshire Hathaway agent Gary Glass moved to the brokerage; and earlier that month, Cindy Ambuehl, who had previously been with Compass, joined Kirman’s brokerage.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the DPG Group had sold $6 billion in team career sales and was the No. 1 Coldwell Banker large team in L.A. County, however, this statistic should be attributed to the Joyce Rey Team, where Di Prizito was affiliated prior to joining AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

