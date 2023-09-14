Tinashe took a page out of Doja Cat‘s book at this week’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, putting her assets on display on the award show’s pink carpet.

The “2 On” singer wore a sparkling fishnet dress with nothing underneath but little pieces of black tape over her most private parts at the awards show on Tuesday night (September 12) in Newark, New Jersey. She paired it with black platform heels, red nails and silver jewelry.

In a post to her Instagram page afterward, Tinashe jokingly asked her followers: “X marks the WHAT ?”

You can take a look at the singer’s risqué outfit below:

Tinashe and Doja Cat have received comparisons for years because of their similar look, with the latter even referencing it on 2021’s “Love To Dream” off Planet Her. “I look a little like ‘Nashe, ay,” Doja raps on the track.

Tinashe responded in an interview with HipHopDX shortly afterward, and had nothing but praise for her former RCA Records labelmate.

“That’s funny,” she said. “I mean, we definitely do have some similarities for sure so that’s so cute. She’s awesome and I think her new project is amazing. She actually reached out and said she loved ‘Bouncin’ too like she was obsessed and she texted me.”

Meanwhile, the VMAs were a busy night for Doja Cat, who took home a Moonman trophy for Best Art Direction thanks to her “Attention” music video.

After walking the red carpet in a sheer spider-web dress, Doja also hit the stage to deliver one of the night’s standout performances as she rocked a schoolgirl outfit — à la Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” — for a medley of her most recent singles.

The 27-year-old performed “Attention,” “Demons” and “Paint the Town Red,” the latter of which recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. All three are set to appear on her new album Scarlet.

The project is set to drop next Friday (September 22), where it will go head to head with Drake’s For All the Dogs for the top spot on the Billboard 200. She will then hit the road for The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii.

Just hours before her VMAs appearance, Doja released the album’s tracklist on Instagram – revealing there will be no features on the 15-song project.