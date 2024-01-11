Tinashe has jokingly dubbed Drake‘s “Rich Baby Daddy” her theme song of 2024 as she hopes to manifest exactly what the title suggests.

The “2 On” singer shared her choice of theme music while talking to Billboard on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7).

“My theme song for 2024 is ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ by Drake because I’m manifesting for myself a rich baby daddy!” Tinashe said.

You can watch the clip below:

Not everyone is as big a fan of the Drake song like Tinashe – as Dee-1 recently spoke out against the record after seeing a viral video of a group of young girls dancing to it.

“This ain’t cool, man,” he said of the performance, which has drawn both praise and criticism. “And this ain’t cute. But the real question is, what are we going to do about it? It takes artists to make the music, it takes fans to support the music, and it takes adults to figure out what they’re going to expose their kids to. Right?”

He continued: “So first off, as fans, you gotta make sure you’re not supporting this, and you’re not promoting this type of music. Matter of fact, you really need to be vocal that you’re opposed to this, if you really have a problem with it.”

“As artists, we just gotta decide when we wanna stop being manipulated, man,” he concluded. “And letting them use us as pawns.”

The song also features Sexyy Red and SZA, and the latter recently took the time to break down her lyrics after acknowledging that her contribution to the song is not exactly easy to decipher.

“Y’all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy,” she wrote. “He said noooo ur fine anyways here’s the lyrics to RBD once n for all.”

The Lana singer then reposted the story to her main feed, a long with a clarification of the lyrics to the track.

“‘You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good dick n conversation can you comfort me. I got a feeling this is more than what we both say I got a feeling this is more than feelings,” she wrote. “I can’t let you get away .. feels good but it can’t be love . Ain’t a damn thing that I’d do ! Ain’t a damn thing oooooo’ just in case lmao love y’all.”