Tinder has unveiled a $500-per-month exclusive subscription service to the dating app’s most active users who will have access to features including “VIP” search, matching, and conversation.

Tinder Select, which was initially launched in 2017 as a free-of-charge, invite-only tier geared toward “hotties and celebrities,” will now cost $6,000 a year for its services, according to Bloomberg News.

The new pay-for-play tier was offered to less than 1% of Tinder users, according to the company.

The Tinder Select subscription is one of four paid tiers that the app offers with prices beginning as low as $24.99 a month.

We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections, and so we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering,” Tinder Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk said.

In July of last year, Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, acquired The League, an exclusive dating app “with a curated member base focused on matching career-oriented users looking for a serious relationship,” in a deal valued around $30 million.

The success of The League, which offers a VIP plan that charges $1,000 per week, reportedly inspired Match Group to roll out a new, exclusive tier for “high-intent users” of Tinder.

Raya, another app that caters toward celebrities and high-profile bachelors, offers several plans that charge anywhere between $10 per month to $350 per year.

Gary Swidler, the president of Match Group, whose portfolio also includes the dating app Hinge as well as sites like OKCupid and Match.com, told a business gathering earlier this month that Tinder Select is expected to draw “a relatively tiny amount of new payers.”







Nonetheless, the company anticipates it will bolster revenue, which has slowed in recent months.

Match Group said that the number of subscribers to its dating apps have fallen in each of the last three quarters, though average revenue per user has grown on a year-over-year basis, according to Bloomberg News.

The company’s stock price has fallen by nearly 15% since a year ago.