SYDNEY/PERTH, Tuesday 13 May 2025 — Greenpeace Australia Pacific has welcomed the WA EPA’s rare decision to reopen public consultation for Woodside’s revised Browse offshore gas proposal submitted in March.

The WA EPA assessed Woodside’s original proposal as “unacceptable”, citing concerns about serious potential impacts to the environmentally sensitive Scott Reef. This included risk of an oil spill, impacts on threatened species, and the subsidence of Sandy Islet, a vital rookery for the endangered green sea turtle.

Over 20,000 public submissions were lodged in response to Woodside’s previous proposal. Woodside’s Browse plans would see drilling for gas directly underneath the Scott Reef.

Geoff Bice, WA Campaign Lead at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said: “Greenpeace welcomes the rare decision by the WA EPA to reopen public consultation for Woodside’s disastrous Browse gas proposal, which threatens our oceans and marine life, and places communities across Australia at increased risk of climate harm.

“Woodside’s revised plans are merely tinkering at the edges of what is a fundamentally problematic proposal, which fails to address the risk of subsidence at Sandy Islet, and hinges on a yet to be proven technology to mitigate the risk of a major oil spill — it is incompatible with the protection of the fragile Scott Reef.

“It’s unthinkable today that we would allow a multinational fossil fuel company to drill for gas on the Great Barrier Reef — we must not accept this at Scott Reef, home to vibrant coral, threatened species like pygmy blue whales and a critical green sea turtle rookery.

“Time and time again, Woodside has demonstrated it can’t be trusted with our oceans. Community opposition to this project is growing stronger by the day and we expect to see a large number of submissions in response to these revised plans.

“Greenpeace and our supporters will be watching this closely — we urge the WA EPA and the new Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt to heed community concerns and reject Woodside’s reckless gas expansion plans once and for all.”

For more information or interviews contact Kate O’Callaghan on 0406 231 892 or [email protected]