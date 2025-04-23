Scientists have created the largest quantum entanglement network ever built on a single chip, potentially unlocking new possibilities for ultra-secure communications and next-generation computing. The breakthrough, achieved by researchers from Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, connects 60 distinct light modes in a coordinated quantum dance within a device smaller than a fingernail.

In the quantum world, entanglement allows particles to share properties regardless of distance – a phenomenon Einstein once called “spooky action at a distance.” This research creates these connections not between individual particles but between entire modes of light, generating what scientists call “cluster states.”

“Our work demonstrates the largest-scale cluster states with unprecedented raw squeezing levels from a photonic chip, offering a compact and scalable platform for computational and communicational tasks with quantum advantages,” the research team states in their paper published in Light: Science & Applications.

At the heart of this achievement lies an optical microresonator – a tiny circular path that traps light and enables interactions between different frequencies. Unlike previous approaches that relied on probabilistic methods with limited scalability, the researchers employed multiple synchronized lasers to deterministically create an interconnected network of 60 entangled modes arranged in both linear and grid-like patterns.

The system achieved a squeezing level of up to 3 decibels, a technical measure indicating high-quality entanglement. This represents the best performance ever demonstrated on a photonic chip, ten times larger than previous on-chip quantum networks.

What makes this development particularly significant is its practical form factor. Traditional quantum entanglement experiments often require entire laboratory setups with optical tables and precise alignment of many components. This new approach confines everything to a single chip that could potentially be integrated into future devices.

The researchers believe their work provides not just a technological advancement but a fundamental platform for exploring quantum physics. As quantum technologies continue developing, these microresonator-based systems could become building blocks for quantum computers and networks that process information in ways impossible with conventional electronics.

With further refinements in fabrication techniques and integration with other photonic components, these “quantum microcombs” could eventually enable practical quantum networks offering unprecedented security, computing power that outpaces today’s supercomputers, and ultra-precise sensors for scientific and medical applications.

