With hot weather and kids home from school, a trip to the beach is a great summer day trip to get out of the house. But a beach day isn’t always a “day at the beach” with potential water pollution, plastic waste and other environmental threats.

Here are our tips and tricks for a successful and eco-friendly summer beach day:

Check the water quality to keep your family safe

Due to water pollution, many beaches can become unsafe to swim in, especially after lots of rain. Our most recent Safe for Swimming? report found that, all too often, the water at many of our beaches poses contamination risks that can make swimmers sick. Scientists estimate 57 million instances of people getting sick each year from swimming in polluted U.S. waters. Those illnesses can include nausea, diarrhea, ear infections and rashes.

While not nearly as bad as getting sick, it’s a real bummer to travel all the way to your favorite beach only to find that the water poses health risks. Fortunately, you can check for health advisories and closings before you head off to the beach. To find the latest beach advisories in your state, visit our Safe for Swimming? report, and select your state on the drop-down menu. Scroll past the map and beach chart and you will see a link at the bottom for the most recent beach safety information in your state.

If you forgot to search in advance, local advisories and closures are usually posted on signs at the beach entrances. Heed beach advisories and closures.