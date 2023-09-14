How To Sustain Learner Engagement And Create L&D Experiences That Stick

Busy work schedules and negative training experiences in the past are just a couple of the hurdles organizations face when trying to engage their employees. So, how do you prepare them for emerging challenges and get them actively involved in your online training program? This eBook can help you sustain learner engagement and connect training to real-world performance and business objectives.

The Link Between Learner Engagement And Long-Term Business Success

Organizations that are able to build and sustain learner engagement have a competitive advantage in many respects. First and foremost, engaged employees are more likely to stay with the company instead of looking elsewhere for growth opportunities, since they know that you prioritize workforce development. There’s also the matter of attracting top talent, as qualified candidates often look for employers that provide ongoing training initiatives to help them upskill, broaden their knowledge, and gain hands-on experience. Another connection between learner engagement and long-term success is risk mitigation. Employees who are in the know are less likely to make costly on-the-job mistakes that lead to compliance violations or put their coworkers in harm’s way.

How do you boost knowledge retention rates? What part do leaders play in the L&D process? Here’s a sneak preview of what you’ll find inside this guide by Schoox:

Engagement Begins Before Learning Starts: It's not just what they learn but how

Keeping Learning Sticky: How to reward and recognize the modern learner

The Manager's Role In Successful Learning: Why leaders are your partners in success

Demonstrating Impact: Showing results that go way beyond completion rates

