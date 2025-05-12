



For most people, workout sessions are more than just putting exercises together. They are about achieving a life goal or preparing for an upcoming event they have committed to. But often, the soreness and discomfort after an intense workout can limit one’s ability to engage in other physical activities or future workouts with focus and energy. Due to this, it’s essential for people who often work out to focus on muscle recovery. This ensures their workouts help achieve the desired results. There are many ways people can engage in muscle recovery, including red light therapy at home, deep tissue massage, and even Kinesio tape. These methods ensure the recovery process is smooth and quick. Let’s discuss them further. Use Red Light Therapy Red light therapy improves circulation, speeds lymphatic drainage, and even reduces inflammation. The wavelength of light used during the treatment penetrates deeper into the skin and muscles, promoting healing and overall well-being. Other concerns, such as skin conditions, tissue repair, and pain reduction, can also be managed with red light therapy. As the therapy method stimulates the cells, the recovery method is profound and quicker. For maximized results, make sure to: Use red light therapy regularly.

Consider engaging in red light therapy at night, especially in a dark room.

Gently clean the skin before starting the therapy. Eat Nutritious Meals Without eating a healthy and nutritious diet, your body will take longer to recover fully, and it may even take longer than usual to gain muscle mass or lose weight properly. To maximize your workout experience. For best results: Include lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your diet.

It’s also recommended to avoid highly processed and packaged foods, as they can cause inflammation in the body, making it challenging to lose weight. Do Cold Plunges Cold plunges or ice baths are a popular way to relax aching muscles while instantly boosting metabolic activity. The sudden drop in temperature helps numb sore muscles, reduces inflammation, and improves circulation. It also encourages the flushing out of toxins from the body, speeding up the recovery process. Cold plunges are particularly effective against inflammation, a common cause that often leads to weight gain and other health conditions. For a successful cold plunge experience: Maintain the ice bath’s temperature between 50-59°F (10-15°C).

Avoid taking an ice bath for more than 15 minutes at a time. Do Light Stretching Stretching is recommended before and after a workout session. As you stretch, the flexibility of your joints and muscles increases, indirectly boosting recovery. In fact, by only engaging in gentle stretching regularly, you can experience muscle tissue regeneration. While stretching, make sure to: Start slow and focus on every part of your body.

Spend at least 10-15 minutes stretching pre- and post-workout. Stay Hydrated When we work out, our bodies lose significant amounts of water through sweating. To avoid feeling dehydrated later, it is recommended that we drink sufficient water. Water replaces the lost water in the body while also acting as a medium for effective transportation of electrolytes, amino acids, and glycogen to the muscle cells. Drinking sufficient water prevents overheating of the body, allowing you to engage in extensive physical activities without feeling drained. Be sure to: Drink at least 9-10 fl oz of water 15 minutes before your workout.

Post-workout, drink 9-11 fl oz of water after your workout.

If you want to hydrate during your workouts, 9-10 fl oz every 15-20 minutes is recommended. The Bottom Line It’s essential to enjoy working out at the gym and avoid solely focusing on your goals while not enjoying the milestones in between. Going to the gym is a massive life transformation, and while you are at it, be sure to take care of yourself by regularly taking breaks between workouts, hydrating yourself, and using recovery approaches like red light therapy. These minor changes allow your body to bounce back faster without feeling burnt out from the constant process of working out and recovery. At the same time, if you are experiencing excessive muscle soreness, numbness, and inflammation, seeking medical attention is highly recommended. Image by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.