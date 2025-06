It seems like some cinema hall is closing down somewhere in Hong Kong every other week. Good.

I’m surprised there are still so many cinemas around in this day and age when streaming services have changed the game to the extent of rendering the old model of movie-watching almost obsolete.

I don’t go to the cinema any more, unless I’m dragged there against my will to fulfil some social obligation I can’t wriggle out of.

What am I missing, the “ambience” and “group experience” that I wouldn’t be…