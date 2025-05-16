TN 10th Results 2025 Toppers list: Over 93% students pass SSLC 2025

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the results of the SSLC (Class 10) board exams for 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students and parents keep a close eye on the toppers list of board exams. However, this year, Tamil Nadu board has decided to not announce the toppers names.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exams were held between March 28 and April 15, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.80%. Among them, girls performed better with a pass percentage of 95.88%, while 91.74% of boys cleared the exam.

How to check TN SSLC 2025 result online

Students can follow the steps below to view their results on the official website:

Visit tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘TN SSLC Results 2025’Enter your registration number and date of birthClick on ‘Submit’

View and download your result for future reference

TN 10th Results 2025: Alternative option: DigiLocker

Students can also download their provisional digital marksheet from DigiLocker. The steps are:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the ‘Education’ section

Select ‘Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu’

Click on ‘TN SSLC (Class 10) Marksheet 2025’

Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth

TN 10th Results 2025 Toppers list: Sites to check and download your marksheet

Official websites for result access

Students can check their Class 10 results using the following links:

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

