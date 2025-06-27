TNEA Rank List 2025: What rank list will contain?

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will release the TNEA 2025 rank list today, June 27. Candidates who registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling and completed certificate verification can check their ranks on the official website, tneaonline.org. The rank list will decide the order in which students are called for engineering seat counselling.

The TNEA 2025 rank list will include the candidate’s overall rank, application number, name, date of birth, aggregate marks out of 200, community, and community rank.

DoTE has not yet announced the exact release time of the rank list. Once it is published, candidates will be able to view it by downloading category-wise PDFs.

TNEA Rank List 2025: How to check scorecard

Steps to check TNEA 2025 rank list

Visit the official website: tneaonline.org

Click on the “Rank details” link

Choose your category from the list

The rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen

TNEA Rank List 2025: Next steps

The rank list will be used for calling candidates for the TNEA counselling rounds. The counselling schedule and details of the process will be released soon on the official portal. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates.

TNEA Rank List 2025: Counselling Steps

The TNEA 2025 counselling process involves the following stages:

Choice Filling: Candidates must select their preferred colleges and branches. They can fill in any number of choices, and the order of preference will be considered during seat allotment.

Seat Allotment: Seats will be allotted based on the candidates’ ranks, community categories, choices filled, and availability of seats in the selected colleges.

Seat Confirmation: Candidates who are allotted a seat must confirm their acceptance within the specified time limit.

Download and Reporting: Once the seat is confirmed, candidates must download the provisional allotment letter and report to the assigned college or TFC (TNEA Facilitation Centre).

