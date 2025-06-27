TNEA Rank List 2025: What rank list will contain?
The TNEA 2025 rank list will include the candidate’s overall rank, application number, name, date of birth, aggregate marks out of 200, community, and community rank.
DoTE has not yet announced the exact release time of the rank list. Once it is published, candidates will be able to view it by downloading category-wise PDFs.
TNEA Rank List 2025: How to check scorecard
Steps to check TNEA 2025 rank list
Visit the official website: tneaonline.org
Click on the “Rank details” link
Choose your category from the list
The rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen
TNEA Rank List 2025: Next steps
The rank list will be used for calling candidates for the TNEA counselling rounds. The counselling schedule and details of the process will be released soon on the official portal. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates.
TNEA Rank List 2025: Counselling Steps
The TNEA 2025 counselling process involves the following stages:
Choice Filling: Candidates must select their preferred colleges and branches. They can fill in any number of choices, and the order of preference will be considered during seat allotment.
Seat Allotment: Seats will be allotted based on the candidates’ ranks, community categories, choices filled, and availability of seats in the selected colleges.
Seat Confirmation: Candidates who are allotted a seat must confirm their acceptance within the specified time limit.
Download and Reporting: Once the seat is confirmed, candidates must download the provisional allotment letter and report to the assigned college or TFC (TNEA Facilitation Centre).