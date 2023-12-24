It was a scrappy start to proceedings, but it was Tom Jones, making his first start since signing professional terms, who had the first chance in the fourth minute when he tested goalkeeper Zac Jones from the edge of the area.

Ben Clark headed wide following an inviting cross from Jordan Williams before Chris Marriott made an important interception to deny Rio Dyer down the other end.

The New Saints dominated possession throughout the opening period, but struggled to break down the resolute Bluebirds’ defence.

It was the home side who enjoy a late flurry of chances before the break.

In the 40th minute Lee Jenkins turned the ball home at the back post, only to see the offside flag go up before goalkeeper Connor Roberts rushed out to deny Daniel Thomas.

It was more of the same from the league leaders after the restart with Brad Young denied from close range in the 50th minute after spinning with the ball inside the box.

Four minutes later Ben Clark, made a vital interception to deny Harri John what looked like a certain goal.

Head coach Craig Harrison sent on both Declan McManus and Ash Baker in the 63rd minute in a bid to break the deadlock and the changes paid off with 10 minutes remaining.

Following a corner from the left Haverfordwest failed to clear their lines and Baker scrambled the ball home at the back post.

McManus’ introduction also caused problems for the hosts and the Scottish striker tested Jones with a free-kick from the edge of the box in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was the home team who had the game’s final chance though and it took some heroic defending from Danny Davies to clear the ball off the line at full stretch with just seconds left to play.

Haverfordwest: Z Jones, Abbruzzese, Watts (Richards 46), Whitmore, Hawkins, John, Jenkins, Dyer (Fawcett 60), Borg, Wilson (Williams 75), Tabone. Subs: Knott, Humphreys, Owen, Martell.

TNS: Roberts, Pask, Marriott, Redmond, J Williams, Holden (Baker 63), Clark, Smith (McManus 63), Davies, Young (Routledge 84), Jones. Subs: Thompson, D Williams, Harlock, Dafydd