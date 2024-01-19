Standing in the way of lifting the Nathaniel MG Cup is Swansea City U23s with the English League club permitted to enter this season’s competition as one of the wildcards.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison insisted he was happy some English League clubs had been permitted to enter the Nathaniel MG Cup and was looking forward to an entertaining final.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said Harrison. “From our point of view we will have ensured we have prepared for the cup final against Swansea City as thoroughly as the semi-final against Guilsfield or last week’s league game against Newtown.

“I am sure making the final and playing in big games like this is why Swansea City entered their under 23s in the first place and they will be looking to win this weekend.

“Swansea always have produced good technical players and we can expect a very tight game this weekend with both sides looking to play football and keep possession. We are really looking forward ti the game.”

Harrison said the cups had become a much-needed distraction from league affairs.

“To be honest it is really refreshing to play someone new and take on some different players,” said Harrison. “For example we have already played Connah’s Quay Nomads five times this season and we are only in January.

“It becomes difficult for players and managers when you are playing the same opposition so often.”

However the Nathaniel MG Cup and the introduction of English League clubs had offered the Saints, as well as the rest of the league, some much needed respite from the repetitive JD Cymru Premier fixture format.

“It is great as clubs can play at the best facilities and test themselves against different players,” said Harrison.

The Saints will go into the final as favourites with Harrison keeping his selection close to his chest.

“This competition also offers managers a chance to give players minutes and keep their squads happy so I will also be keeping that in mind this weekend.

“It is a great occasion, it is important we keep on winning cups and titles and the last thing you want as a player or manager at the end of your career is regrets.”