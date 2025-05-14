To a boil | Astronomy Magazine

false
Jeffrey Horne, taken from Nashville, Tennessee
Sharpless 2–240 — also known as the Spaghetti Nebula — is the visible legacy of an exploded star, its energy having propelled debris into its surroundings. This image represents 567 hours of exposure in SHO filters from Bortle 8/9 skies taken over three winters, plus 1¼ hours of RGB data. Visible in the lower left is Mars, which visited the field in 2023.