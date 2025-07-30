High Noon has issued a voluntary recall of its popular vodka seltzer after it was discovered that some cans had been erroneously labeled as Celsius energy drinks. The recall, announced on Tuesday and coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration, applies to two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs (12-pack/12 fluid ounce cans), with the seltzers mislabeled as CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date, the FDA said.

The two production lots were distributed to retailers in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23, 2025. The affected High Noon Beach Variety packs are marked with the following lot codes: L CCC 17JL25 (14:00 to 23:59) and L CCC 18JL25 (00:00 to 03:00). Celsius-labeled cans with the lot code L CCB 02JL25 (2:55 to 3:11) are also included in the recall.

According to the FDA, the labeling error originated with a packaging supplier that services both the High Noon and Celsius brands. The supplier inadvertently shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon, resulting in vodka seltzer being packaged into cans labeled for an energy drink product.

High Noon, which is produced by E&J Gallo Winery, stated, “We are working with the FDA, retailers, and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers.” The company emphasized that only a “small batch” of product was affected and continues to collaborate with regulatory agencies to trace and remove the mislabeled cans from shelves as quickly as possible.

A Gallo spokeswoman told Bloomberg attributed the issue to “a labeling error from our can supplier,” declining to provide the name of the packaging supplier. Although product recalls are common, mislabeled alcohol is quite rare. High Noon has seen explosive growth, growing from a launch in 2019 into the top-selling seltzer by 2022, dethroning the incumbent Tito’s.

For this story, Fortune used generative AI to help with an initial draft. An editor verified the accuracy of the information before publishing.