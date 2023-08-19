ALESSIA RUSSO used to dream of scoring in a World Cup final during lively kickabouts in her hometown in Kent.

The future England star, 24. would run around in a garden with her mates in East Farleigh in Maidstone imagining herself in action at the tournament.

5 Alessia Russo is set to play in her first World Cup final when England take on Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney Credit: Reuters

5 The England striker hopes to add her tally of three goals with the team hoping to make history with a first World Cup win on Sunday Credit: Getty

5 Russo hailed head coach Sarina Wiegman for setting high standards for her side Credit: PA

Tomorrow the striker will attempt to make her childhood dream come true when the Lionesses battle Spain for a chance to lift the trophy.

A match that Russo describes as “a pinch me moment” with England aiming to win the sport’s biggest prize for the first time.

The Lionesses striker, who has two older brothers Luca and Giorgio, said: “When I was a kid we used to play World Cup in the garden and we had to score to stay in.

“I have such fond memories with the local kids and also my brothers and my youth teams.

“It looked like having fun and playing freely.

“As a kid, growing up to think I would be playing in a World Cup final is a special feeling. A real pinch-me moment.”

Russo’s last goal at this year’s tournament cemented England’s place in the final.

The Lioness, who joined Arsenal as a free agent this summer, is in the running for the tournament’s Golden Boot along with pals Lauren Hemp and Lauren James.

The trio have so far notched up three goals each.

On whether she has a fancy celebration planned should she score in Sydney tomorrow, Russo added: “As far as celebrations go, you can see that mine aren’t planned or anything special

“But it’s just what happens in the moment. It’s normally a loud scream and hug whoever is near me.

“Right now all I want to do is go out, put on a performance to be proud of and obviously to win.

“We started this tournament wanting to win seven games and this is the message.

“This is the last one to go and we’re really locked in.

“You have the wise heads in Mary (Earps), Millie (Bright) and Lucy (Bronze) which is great because they’ve experienced a lot.

“For players, obviously we’re all aware it’s a World Cup final and there’s that on the line.

“But as soon as you cross the line it’s just a normal game. It’s what we love to do.

“It’s 11 v 11 and we have to win. As soon as we step out on the pitch, we know our job and what we need to do.

“We’re aware it’s a World Cup final but we’ll just play our game.”

Tomorrow’s match will see Lauren James available for selection following her two-game ban after her sending-off during England’s last-16 defeat of Nigeria.

And Russo, who began her senior playing career at Chelsea in 2015, believes the return of the Blues foward is a huge boost for the Euros champs.

The 28-capped Lioness said: “I’ve known Lauren since I was 12 at Chelsea.

“She’s a special, talented player. We want everyone fit and available is great.

“Tooney (Ella Toone) has stepped up as well so we have so many players who can come on and do a job.

“But to have a player as special as LJ back in the squad for the final is great. Everyone knows how impressive she’s been in this tournament.”

5 Russo sees Lauren James as a “special talent” and this year’s final could the forward back in action for England following her two-match ban Credit: Getty

The Lionesses will be vying to triumph in their second major tournament final under Sarina Wiegman.

And their boss will be guiding a team in a World Cup final for the second time in her managerial career.

England fans in Australia and at home will hope to see the Dutch coach steer her battle-hardened squad to back-to-back tournament wins.

For Russo, the Lioness chief has created a national set-up that is ultra competitive but also fun.

The England ace said: “Sarina is a winner. She sets the standards so high in training and she leads with real class.

“She’s honest and upfront and, as a player, I respect that. It’s nice to have honest conversations with the leader of your team.

5 Russo and Lauren Hemp have been in fine form for the Lionesses bagging three goals each at the World Cup Credit: Getty

“It’s great for us because it’s so competitive and everyone is focused on one goal

“But away from the pitch she lets us enjoy our time, relax and switch off which is important.

She makes camp a really fun place to be.”