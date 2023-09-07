I have been playing Starfield for a few weeks now, and there is plenty of opportunity for customization, from the character creator tool to changing your clothing appearance and even customizing the outside of your ship. But today I learned that you can also design the interior of your ship’s console by adding items on there as decor.

Reddit user, Fabulous_Hedgehog839 posted a video on r/Starfield where he shared this helpful tip: you can place items like a plushie onto your ship’s console. It’s akin to having decorations like an ornament for your car dashboard.

Cute and charming, especially if you are in first-person mode while flying your spaceship. Of course, the items will disappear if you change your primary ship or edit the ship you are currently using, so be sure to grab them first.

Cannot wait to decorate my ship’s dashboard now that I know this. | Screenshot Credit: Fabulous_Hedgehog839 / Reddit

Starfield is filled with little touches like these, as well as some amusing bugs, from levitating NPCs to missing heads. Elsewhere, Starfield modders keep finding new ways to put Todd Howard in the game.

Starfield officially released yesterday and it has already surpassed one million concurrent players. In our review of Starfield, which we awarded a 7 out of 10, we wrote: “Starfield has a lot of forces working against it, but eventually the allure of its expansive roleplaying quests and respectable combat make its gravitational pull difficult to resist.”

If you find yourself venturing off across the settled systems, be sure to check out our Starfield guides. If you need assistance of the main quest we have a complete guide to every big decision, along with some tips on how to start ship customization.

Taylor is a Reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.