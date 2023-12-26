Make today’s Wordle win a sure thing with our tips. On this page you’ll find general advice for the daily game as well as a helpful clue for the December 26 (920) puzzle. And, whether you need a last-row save or just want a quick victory, you’ll find today’s Wordle answer too.

“OK so that’s the last letter locked in straight away… and here comes the first, that’s unusually helpful… but what to put between them?” Somehow I was firing on all Wordle cylinders today, and easily spotted today’s answer amongst the unused letters. Hopefully today’s Wordle will cause you no more trouble than it did me, but don’t worry if it does—you’re in the right place.

Today’s Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, December 26

Landline, cell, and even rotary types of today’s answer can all be used to make calls, although the rectangular slabs of black glass that tend to run either iOS or Android do much more.

Get better at Wordle!

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today’s Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you’ve just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you’re here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you’ve already eliminated.

There’s no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don’t need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you’re coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today’s Wordle answer

What is today’s Wordle answer?

Just in case you need it. The answer to the December 26 (920) Wordle is PHONE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today’s Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it’s up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It’s usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don’t waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you’ll see which letters you’ve got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn’t in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you’ve got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another “good” word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don’t forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn’t present in today’s answer. After that, it’s just a case of using what you’ve learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don’t forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you’d like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.